Cary St. Cafe to co-host benefit in efforts to raise money for propane accident victims

Cary St. Cafe owner and two employees were severely burned following a propane accident. (Source: Cary St. Cafe on Facebook)

Cary St. Cafe will be co-hosting a benefit on May 20 to raise money for the owner and two of its employees severely burned in a propane accident.

The full-day benefit will kick off at 11:30 a.m. on Sunday and end around 2 a.m. on Monday, May 21, at Cary St. Cafe, located at 2631 West Cary Street. The event will feature several musical performances by Richmond-area bands.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to donate money to help with living and medical expenses for those injured in the propane accident on the night of April 13. There will also be a silent auction for more profitable items.

Owner Robyn Chandler and two employees were sent to the hospital following the accident with the restaurant's food truck. They have since been released from the hospital and are expected to make full recoveries, according to Cary St. Cafe.

The benefit will also be hosted by Richmond-area bands THE FOLLY and The Come Hears.

The restaurant previously held a live music show on April 21 to raise money for the victims.

