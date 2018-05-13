Vigil to be held for 4-year-old boy killed at apartment complex - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Vigil to be held for 4-year-old boy killed at apartment complex

According to family, Demetrius Jefferson got a hold of a gun and pulled the trigger, killing himself. (Source: Family photo) According to family, Demetrius Jefferson got a hold of a gun and pulled the trigger, killing himself. (Source: Family photo)
HENRICO, VA (WWBT) -

Family and friends will gather on Sunday to remember a four-year-old boy killed on May 7.

Family spokesperson, Ricky Johnson, said Demetrius Jefferson somehow got a hold of a gun and pulled the trigger, killing himself. 

Police and fire officials received a call just after 8 p.m. Monday for a report of a shooting at an apartment in the 200 block of North Laburnum Avenue involving a child.

"He was curious, yes, he was curious,” said Demetrius’s mother Tiara Rogers. “I never thought something like this would ever... I'm still struck."

Rogers said she had taken some medicine for her ADHD Monday night that made her drowsy, and she fell asleep.

She said she woke up to the sound of a gunshot going off. Now she's trying to prevent this situation from happening to other parents.

"Some parents may doze off, but you need to be more alert because kids are very active these days,” Rogers said. “Keep an eye on the kids."

A vigil for Jefferson will be held at 6 p.m. at Seven Gables Apartments, located at 291 North Laburnum Avenue.

