Referee selected for World Cup investigated in Saudi Arabia - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Referee selected for World Cup investigated in Saudi Arabia

(AP Photo/Eugenio Savio, file). FILE - In this Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2016 file photo, Fiji's Alvin Singh is yellow carded by referee Fahad Al Mirdasi of Saudi Arabia during a group C match of the men's Olympic football tournament between Germany and Fiji... (AP Photo/Eugenio Savio, file). FILE - In this Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2016 file photo, Fiji's Alvin Singh is yellow carded by referee Fahad Al Mirdasi of Saudi Arabia during a group C match of the men's Olympic football tournament between Germany and Fiji...

By The Associated Press

A referee selected by FIFA to go to the World Cup has been placed under investigation in Saudi Arabia and prevented from taking charge off a cup final.

Fahad Al Mirdasi was due to referee the King's Cup final on Saturday before being referred to administrative investigators, the Saudi Football Federation said.

The federation statement on Twitter did not specify the nature of the investigation into the 32-year-old Al Mirdasi. It said the decision was approved by the Saudi Olympic Committee, whose president, Turki al-Sheikh, also runs the General Sports Authority.

Al Mirdasi is one of 36 referees chosen by FIFA to work the 64 games at the World Cup, which kicks off in Moscow on June 14.

"The matter is with the Saudi Arabian Football Federation," world football's governing body told The Associated Press. "FIFA has no further comment."

Al Mirdasi was selected for last year's Confederations Cup, which served as the World Cup warm-up tournament in Russia. He oversaw the third-place game between Mexico and Portugal where two penalties were awarded, two players were sent off in extra time and Mexico coach Juan Carlos Osorio was also dismissed.

Al Mirdasi was also a referee at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics.

He was replaced overseeing the King's Cup final in Jeddah on Saturday by Mark Clattenburg, who was set to be selected for the World Cup before leaving England last year to take a job heading refereeing in Saudi Arabia.

___

More AP World Cup coverage: www.apnews.com/tag/WorldCup

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Songs and votes: Looking at the 2018 Eurovision Song Contest

    Songs and votes: Looking at the 2018 Eurovision Song Contest

    Saturday, May 12 2018 2:32 AM EDT2018-05-12 06:32:12 GMT
    Sunday, May 13 2018 8:34 AM EDT2018-05-13 12:34:01 GMT
    (AP Photo/Armando Franca). Melovin from Ukraine performs the song 'Under The Ladder' in Lisbon, Portugal, Friday, May 11, 2018 during a dress rehearsal for the Eurovision Song Contest. The Eurovision Song Contest grand final takes place in Lisbon on Sa...(AP Photo/Armando Franca). Melovin from Ukraine performs the song 'Under The Ladder' in Lisbon, Portugal, Friday, May 11, 2018 during a dress rehearsal for the Eurovision Song Contest. The Eurovision Song Contest grand final takes place in Lisbon on Sa...
    A look at the 2018 Eurovision Song Contest.More >>
    A look at the 2018 Eurovision Song Contest.More >>

  • Netta Barzilai wins 2018 Eurovision Song Contest for Israel

    Netta Barzilai wins 2018 Eurovision Song Contest for Israel

    Saturday, May 12 2018 6:32 AM EDT2018-05-12 10:32:35 GMT
    Sunday, May 13 2018 8:33 AM EDT2018-05-13 12:33:51 GMT
    (AP Photo/Armando Franca). Netta from Israel performs the song 'Toy' in Lisbon, Portugal, Friday, May 11, 2018 during a dress rehearsal for the Eurovision Song Contest. The Eurovision Song Contest grand final takes place in Lisbon on Saturday May 12, 2...(AP Photo/Armando Franca). Netta from Israel performs the song 'Toy' in Lisbon, Portugal, Friday, May 11, 2018 during a dress rehearsal for the Eurovision Song Contest. The Eurovision Song Contest grand final takes place in Lisbon on Saturday May 12, 2...
    With a renewed focus on the music, the 63rd Eurovision Song Contest is heading to what many predict will be an exceptional year.More >>
    With a renewed focus on the music, the 63rd Eurovision Song Contest is heading to what many predict will be an exceptional year.More >>

  • Happy 1 month, True: Khloe Kardashian debuts her baby

    Happy 1 month, True: Khloe Kardashian debuts her baby

    Saturday, May 12 2018 11:42 AM EDT2018-05-12 15:42:24 GMT
    Sunday, May 13 2018 8:33 AM EDT2018-05-13 12:33:36 GMT
    Khloe Kardashian has debuted baby True on Instagram with video wishing her daughter a happy first month.More >>
    Khloe Kardashian has debuted baby True on Instagram with video wishing her daughter a happy first month.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly