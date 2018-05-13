Erdogan arrives in UK before meetings with queen, PM - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Erdogan arrives in UK before meetings with queen, PM

(Presidential Press Service/Pool via AP). Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan addresses the members of his ruling party in Ankara, Turkey, Friday, May 11, 2018. Turkey holds parliamentary and presidential elections on June 24, 2018, seen as importa... (Presidential Press Service/Pool via AP). Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan addresses the members of his ruling party in Ankara, Turkey, Friday, May 11, 2018. Turkey holds parliamentary and presidential elections on June 24, 2018, seen as importa...

ISTANBUL (AP) - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has arrived in Britain two days before meetings with Queen Elizabeth II and Prime Minister Theresa May.

Before leaving Istanbul for London on Sunday, Erdogan called the U.K. a "strategic partner and ally" and said he would be discussing bilateral, regional and international issues with May on Tuesday. They include the latest developments in Cyprus, where Turkey and Britain act as guarantors, and a "joint action plan" in the Middle East, especially in Syria, Iraq and Iran.

Erdogan said his three-day visit would also focus on increasing Turkey-Britain trade.

He said that "we want to continue our economic relations as the governments of Turkey and the United Kingdom without interruptions after Brexit."

Erdogan will also be speaking at think tank Chatham House and meeting investors.

