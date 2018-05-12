Ways to stay safe in the heat as temperatures rise

The temperature was over 90 degrees on Saturday. (Source: NBC12)

As the temperature rises, so do health and safety concerns. There are several ways to beat the heat.

For many, the warmer weather is long overdue.

"It's actually pretty nice. I'm enjoying it," said one person.

"Just come enjoy the weather we've been waiting for, for over a month and a half," said another.

"It's blazing hot - way, way hotter than normal. We came out here to enjoy the day, but we may have to cut it short today," said another.

Saturday was one of the hottest days on record so far this year. While many took advantage of the sun at Brown's Island, Dr. Elizabeth Jenkins says staying healthy in the heat should be our first priority.

"The sun is really powerful in the spring more so than in the winter with direct sunlight and so wearing sunscreen preventing skin cancer and sunburns, which can be very painful. Sometimes, people have to come into Patient First for severe sunburns," said Dr. Jenkins.

She says the easiest ways to protect yourself can often be the most frequently forgotten.

"Keeping yourself well hydrated - that's the best protection against heat related injuries, so make sure you're drinking plenty of fluids," said Dr. Jenkins.

Jenkins says it's important to limit our skin exposure to the sun, so wearing light-colored clothing, applying sunscreen and staying in the shade can make a big difference in managing the heat.

