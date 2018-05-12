Ways to stay safe in the heat as temperatures rise

Burundi official says 26 people killed in overnight attack by 'terrorist group' in rural area.More >>
Residents in Puna are being urged to be on alert after a series of earthquakes in Kilauea volcano's east rift zone, which may indicate an eruption is imminent.More >>
Police responded to the 2300 block of Navajo Court just after 11 p.m. on Thursday for shots fired.More >>
Saturday was one of the hottest days on record so far this year.More >>
Actor Boris Kodjoe spoke to more than 5,000 Virginia Commonwealth University graduates during the commencement ceremony on Saturday.More >>
Taylor Young thought she submitted a winning Oreo recipe to the tune of $500,000. The company said they were already developing the flavor.More >>
A 3-year-old girl is in critical condition after investigators said she was severely beaten and possibly raped at her home near Forrest City, Arkansas.More >>
The video shows the officer patting down one of the suspects, 30-year-old Elliot Reed, after a traffic stop. From there, a struggles ensues, showing what appears to be Elliot Reed (white shirt) trying to overtake the officer and at some point shots are fired.More >>
People have gotten sick in Colorado, Florida, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia.More >>
An Oakland City Council member stressed that "when we call police, it is for emergency purposes."More >>
