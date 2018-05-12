Trump: Congress should get spending bills done before break - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Trump: Congress should get spending bills done before break

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump is urging the Senate to get its work done on funding before the August break, "or NOT GO HOME."

The president tweeted Saturday that "Wall and Border Security should be included." He also said that he is "waiting for approval of almost 300 nominations, worst in history."

Trump blamed Democrats for "doing everything possible to obstruct."

The president's push for speedy action on spending measures and nominations, followed a recent letter from a group of Senate Republicans pressing Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to cancel the August recess later this year. That effort was led by Sen. David Perdue of Georgia.

The Senate Republicans said that spending more time on their pending work is particularly critical when Congress is facing what they call "historic obstruction" by Democrats.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • The Latest: Barzilai wins Eurovision Song Contest for Israel

    The Latest: Barzilai wins Eurovision Song Contest for Israel

    Saturday, May 12 2018 2:32 PM EDT2018-05-12 18:32:30 GMT
    Saturday, May 12 2018 9:37 PM EDT2018-05-13 01:37:02 GMT
    (AP Photo/Armando Franca). Eleni Foureira from Cyprus performs the song 'Fuego' in Lisbon, Portugal, Tuesday, May 8, 2018 during the first semi-final for the Eurovision Song Contest. The Eurovision Song Contest semi-finals take place in Lisbon on Tuesd...(AP Photo/Armando Franca). Eleni Foureira from Cyprus performs the song 'Fuego' in Lisbon, Portugal, Tuesday, May 8, 2018 during the first semi-final for the Eurovision Song Contest. The Eurovision Song Contest semi-finals take place in Lisbon on Tuesd...
    Some 200 million people around the world are expected to watch the Eurovision Song Contest taking place at Altice Arena in Lisbon, Portugal.More >>
    Some 200 million people around the world are expected to watch the Eurovision Song Contest taking place at Altice Arena in Lisbon, Portugal.More >>

  • Signed and sealed: Queen's gives consent to Harry's marriage

    Signed and sealed: Queen's gives consent to Harry's marriage

    Saturday, May 12 2018 5:52 PM EDT2018-05-12 21:52:51 GMT
    Saturday, May 12 2018 9:36 PM EDT2018-05-13 01:36:52 GMT
    (Victoria Jones/Pool via AP). The signature of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II atop the 'Instrument of Consent', which is the Queen's historic formal consent to Prince Harry's forthcoming marriage to Meghan Markle, photographed at Buckingham Palace in Lon...(Victoria Jones/Pool via AP). The signature of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II atop the 'Instrument of Consent', which is the Queen's historic formal consent to Prince Harry's forthcoming marriage to Meghan Markle, photographed at Buckingham Palace in Lon...
    Buckingham Palace has released an image of the handwritten document in which Queen Elizabeth II gives her consent to Prince Harry to marry American actress Meghan Markle.More >>
    Buckingham Palace has released an image of the handwritten document in which Queen Elizabeth II gives her consent to Prince Harry to marry American actress Meghan Markle.More >>

  • Netta Barzilai wins 2018 Eurovision Song Contest for Israel

    Netta Barzilai wins 2018 Eurovision Song Contest for Israel

    Saturday, May 12 2018 6:32 AM EDT2018-05-12 10:32:35 GMT
    Saturday, May 12 2018 9:36 PM EDT2018-05-13 01:36:41 GMT
    (AP Photo/Armando Franca). Netta from Israel performs the song 'Toy' in Lisbon, Portugal, Friday, May 11, 2018 during a dress rehearsal for the Eurovision Song Contest. The Eurovision Song Contest grand final takes place in Lisbon on Saturday May 12, 2...(AP Photo/Armando Franca). Netta from Israel performs the song 'Toy' in Lisbon, Portugal, Friday, May 11, 2018 during a dress rehearsal for the Eurovision Song Contest. The Eurovision Song Contest grand final takes place in Lisbon on Saturday May 12, 2...
    With a renewed focus on the music, the 63rd Eurovision Song Contest is heading to what many predict will be an exceptional year.More >>
    With a renewed focus on the music, the 63rd Eurovision Song Contest is heading to what many predict will be an exceptional year.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly