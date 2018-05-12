Actor Boris Kodjoe gives VCU commencement speech

Over 5,000 graduates listen to actor Boris Kodjoe's speech. (Source: NBC12)

Actor Boris Kodjoe spoke to more than 5,000 Virginia Commonwealth University graduates during the commencement ceremony on Saturday.

Kodjoe is a VCU alum himself. He graduated in 1996 with a degree in marketing.

He grew up in Germany and credits the school for opening a whole new world to him.

During his address, Kodjoe had students make several promises to their parents.

Kodjoe: I promise I will use my degree.

Class of 2018: I promise I will use my degree.

Kodjoe: I promise I will not become an Instagram model.

Class of 2018: I promise I will not become an Instagram model.

Kodjoe: I promise to only move in with you until my startup gets funded.

Class of 2018: I promise to only move in with you until my startup gets funded.

Kodjoe was presented with an honorary doctorate during Saturday's ceremony.

