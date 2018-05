Thunderstorms rapidly moved through Central Virginia on Monday, bringing damaging wind and causing tens of thousands of power outages.

As of 10:00 p.m., there are over 40,000 power outages in the Richmond Metro, according to Dominion

There are nearly 100,000 power outages across the state

Click here to see the latest numbers

Click here to report an outage

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved