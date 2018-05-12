FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS: Sunday and Monday due to possible storms

First Alert Weather Days for both Sunday and Monday for the chance of isolated strong storms.

While widespread severe weather is NOT anticipated, we will have the potential for a few scattered thunderstorms late Sunday afternoon and evening and then again Monday afternoon and evening.

A few showers and an isolated strong storm will be possible late Sunday afternoon and evening. Not everyone will see a shower or storm, but keep this in mind if you have any outdoor plans.

The Storm Prediction Center has outlined areas from Richmond and points north and west under a Marginal risk Sunday. That's a 1 out of 5 on the severe weather threat scale.

The main concern will be strong gusty winds.

A larger portion of central VA is under a Marginal risk of severe storms for Monday afternoon and evening.

Any storms that form could be capable of damaging wind gusts and hail. Something we will be monitoring closely through the day Sunday and Monday.

Here is what Monday could look like around 6pm:

Keep your NBC12 weather app handy!

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved