FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS: Sunday and Monday

After a record breaking high of 93° on Saturday afternoon, our attention turns to an increasing chance of scattered thunderstorms in the days ahead of us. While widespread severe weather is NOT anticipated Sunday and Monday, we will have the potential for some scattered thunderstorms late Sunday afternoon and evening and then again late Monday afternoon and evening. SOME of those storms could grow strong enough to produce damaging wind gusts and hail.

The Storm Prediction Center has outlined areas from Richmond and points north and west under a MARGINAL risk for Sunday:

While I do think we may have a few storms developing after 3pm on Sunday afternoon, it appears the best chance will come a bit later in the evening, mainly after dark. Here is what the radar could look like around 10pm on Sunday evening according to the RPM short range computer model:

As we move into the day Monday, an even larger portion of our viewing area is under a MARGINAL risk of severe storms:

Timing of these SCATTERED, hit or miss thunderstorms will be later Monday afternoon and evening. Not a sure bet you will see one in your neighborhood, but any storms that do get going could be capable of damaging wind gusts and hail. Something we will be monitoring closely and we'll narrow down the timing of potential storms for Monday over the next 24-36 hours. Stay tuned!

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved