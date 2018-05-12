FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Severe thunderstorm for Metro Richmond

Monday is First Alert Weather Day because we have the potential for thunderstorms to develop during the afternoon and evening that could end up strengthening quickly and be capable of damaging wind gusts and hail.

As of 8:30 p.m., there are 45,000 power outages, according to Dominion.

There are 95,000 power outages across the state.

Most of Central Virginia is now under a severe thunderstorm watch until 1 a.m. on Tuesday.

Storms will be moving to the SE. Moving from the mountains to the coast.

Storm Prediction Center has edged the enhanced risk of severe storms into our northern forecast area, mainly northeast of a Snowshoe, WV to Lynchburg, VA line, with marginal to slight risk further southwest to the Greenbrier and Roanoke Valleys, to southside Virginia. pic.twitter.com/eQAJGmhPYX — NWS Blacksburg (@NWSBlacksburg) May 14, 2018

Here is a look at what the radar MAY be in the late afternoon. Storms that do develop are likely to be an environment where they could turn severe quickly.

And here's later in the evening at 7pm



Today's severe threat is mainly for Wind and Hail. We don't expect tornadoes today.

Peak storm chance is 4-10pm Monday evening

