Free Memorial Day activities at the Virginia Museum of History and Culture

The Virginia Museum of History and Culture will host a Memorial Day event centered around family-friendly activities.More >>
Thousands of people laced up their sneakers and put on their pink outfits for the 21st Annual Susan G. Komen Race For The Cure.More >>
A death investigation is underway after a woman was found shot in Richmond's east end Friday night. Officers responded to the 2500 block of Peter Paul Boulevard just after 10 p.m. for reports of shots fired. Once on scene, officers located an adult female dead from a gunshot wound.. Police have not released any information on a possible motive or suspect. Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. Copyright ...More >>
The Virginia Commonwealth University Board of Visitors approved a budget that includes an increase in tuition and mandatory fees of 6.4 percent for in-state undergraduate students.More >>
Three people who were kayaking on the James River got stuck, and another man was pulled under while trying to save his dog.More >>
