Free Memorial Day activities at the Virginia Museum of History and Culture

The Virginia Museum of History and Culture will commemorate the 100th anniversary of World War I.
RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

The Virginia Museum of History and Culture will host a Memorial Day event centered around family-friendly activities.

Activities involve meeting President Woodrow Wilson and General John J. Pershing. Character interpreters will be bringing the pair to life and provide a glimpse into the World War I era.

