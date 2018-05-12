Nationals' Zimmerman placed on DL with back injury

By JOSE M. ROMERO
Associated Press
PHOENIX (AP) - The Washington Nationals have placed first baseman Ryan Zimmerman on the 10-day disabled list with a right oblique strain.
Washington also promoted veteran infielder Mark Reynolds from Triple-A Syracuse before Saturday's game at Arizona.
Zimmerman last played on Wednesday at San Diego. Manager Dave Martinez said he hopes 10 days of rest will be enough to allow Zimmerman to return at full strength.
The 34-year-old Reynolds has 11 seasons of major league experience, most recently playing 148 games for the Colorado Rockies last season. He played 10 games at Syracuse this year.
Reynolds hit .267 with 30 homers and 97 RBIs last year. Washington is his eighth major league team, and he has played 695 games at first base.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Four Richmond student-athletes will travel to South Africa and the United Arab Emirates from May 16-27, visiting historical and cultural sites.More >>
Four Richmond student-athletes will travel to South Africa and the United Arab Emirates from May 16-27, visiting historical and cultural sites.More >>
Michael Gilmore spent his first two collegiate basketball seasons at VCU, before transferring. According to ESPN, he'll return to the Rams to use his final season of eligibility as a graduate transfer.More >>
Michael Gilmore spent his first two collegiate basketball seasons at VCU, before transferring. According to ESPN, he'll return to the Rams to use his final season of eligibility as a graduate transfer.More >>
Randolph-Macon head coach Ray Hedrick credits associate head coach C.J. Rhodes as a key factor in the Yellow Jackets' long-term success. Rhodes is in his sixth season at RMC, played his college baseball at Virginia Wesleyan, and was previously an assistant at VCU.More >>
Randolph-Macon head coach Ray Hedrick credits associate head coach C.J. Rhodes as a key factor in the Yellow Jackets' long-term success. Rhodes is in his sixth season at RMC, played his college baseball at Virginia Wesleyan, and was previously an assistant at VCU.More >>
Akron took a 4-0 lead early and didn't look back, topping Richmond, 6-3.More >>
Akron took a 4-0 lead early and didn't look back, topping Richmond, 6-3.More >>
The Virginia State Golf Association handed out more the $108,000 in scholarships during its annual event. The ceremony recognizes golfers for their academics and community involvement, in addition to their interest in the sport.More >>
The Virginia State Golf Association handed out more the $108,000 in scholarships during its annual event. The ceremony recognizes golfers for their academics and community involvement, in addition to their interest in the sport.More >>