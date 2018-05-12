Henrico Schools to host job fair for bus drivers, other workers

"Sorry, boss, I’m late to work because of a herd of cattle in the road." That one probably wouldn't fly, but it was the case in Chesterfield County on Wednesday

Have you "herd" the news about the cows wandering onto a Chesterfield road. (Source: viewer video)

Herd of cows get loose, walk into road in Chesterfield

Henrico Schools will be hosting a job fair for bus drivers, instructional assistants, etc. (Source: File Photo)

Henrico County Public Schools will be hosting a career fair to search for bus drivers, school nurses, instructional assistants, custodians, construction and maintenance staff members, and school nutrition workers.

The fair will be held on Wednesday, May 16 from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Eastern Henrico Government Center, located at 3820 Nine Mile Road.

The fair for bus driver candidates will be held in the community room, whereas the event for other positions will take place in the multipurpose room.

Applicants are encouraged to apply online in advance by clicking here.

Henrico Schools will pay bus driver candidates while they train in learning how to drive a bus.

Bus driver candidates must be at least 21 years old, have a valid Virginia driver's license, obtain a CDL Class B instructional permit or hold a CDL Class B license with endorsements in P (Transporting Passengers)/S (School Bus) and airbrakes, pass a physical and drug test and have no felony convictions.

Applicants without access to a computer or having trouble with the online application can call the HCPS Human Resources Department at 804-652-3664 or stop by the department office at 3820 Nine Mile Road to use the school's computers and get help if needed.

