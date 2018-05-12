Lorenzo-Vera leads by 2 into final round at Sicilian Open

SCIACCA, Sicily (AP) - Mike Lorenzo-Vera of France hit a stunning 8-under-par 63 to take a two-shot lead into the final round of the Sicilian Open on Saturday.
Lorenzo-Vera fired an impressive 64 in high winds on Friday and he went one better, hitting eight birdies - including three in a row - to reach 15 under and put himself in pole position for a first European Tour title.
"If I bring the good game, I can win for sure," Lorenzo-Vera said. "If someone just doesn't go crazy and shoot 10 under ... if it's good weather, I'll have a really good chance."
Countryman Julien Guerrier, who led overnight with Lucas Bjerregaard of Denmark, signed for a 67 to slip two shots behind along with Joakim Lagergren of Sweden, who also carded a 63.
Bjerregaard was one shot further back after starting his third round at Verdura Golf Club with a double bogey but fighting back to produce a 68.
