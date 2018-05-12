Fugitive accidentally dials 911, officers take him to jail - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Fugitive accidentally dials 911, officers take him to jail

LYONS, N.Y. (AP) - A fugitive who's wanted in North Carolina accidentally dialed 911 while he was in upstate New York, and he's now behind bars.

WHEC-TV in Rochester reports that deputies from the Wayne County Sheriff's office arrested 53-year-old Jesse Graham on Friday night in Lyons, a town east of Rochester.

Graham reportedly is wanted in Mooresville, North Carolina, on several unspecified charges.

He's being held in the Wayne County Jail awaiting to be transferred to North Carolina.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Chicago bishop Curry to speak at royal wedding ceremony

    Chicago bishop Curry to speak at royal wedding ceremony

    Saturday, May 12 2018 10:02 AM EDT2018-05-12 14:02:15 GMT
    Saturday, May 12 2018 3:03 PM EDT2018-05-12 19:03:29 GMT
    (AP Photo/Alastair Grant). The newest attraction at Legoland in Windsor, England, Friday, May 11, 2018 shows a depiction of the upcoming wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle outside Windsor Castle. All roads seem to lead to Windsor Castle, a magni...(AP Photo/Alastair Grant). The newest attraction at Legoland in Windsor, England, Friday, May 11, 2018 shows a depiction of the upcoming wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle outside Windsor Castle. All roads seem to lead to Windsor Castle, a magni...
    Kensington Palace says the head of the Episcopal Church, the Most Rev. Michael Bruce Curry will speak at the wedding between Prince Harry and American actress Meghan Markle.More >>
    Kensington Palace says the head of the Episcopal Church, the Most Rev. Michael Bruce Curry will speak at the wedding between Prince Harry and American actress Meghan Markle.More >>

  • Happy 1 month, True: Khloe Kardashian debuts her baby

    Happy 1 month, True: Khloe Kardashian debuts her baby

    Saturday, May 12 2018 11:42 AM EDT2018-05-12 15:42:24 GMT
    Saturday, May 12 2018 3:03 PM EDT2018-05-12 19:03:06 GMT
    Khloe Kardashian has debuted baby True on Instagram with video wishing her daughter a happy first month.More >>
    Khloe Kardashian has debuted baby True on Instagram with video wishing her daughter a happy first month.More >>

  • Kennedy Center festival shines spotlight on Cuban culture

    Kennedy Center festival shines spotlight on Cuban culture

    Saturday, May 12 2018 9:02 AM EDT2018-05-12 13:02:14 GMT
    Saturday, May 12 2018 2:44 PM EDT2018-05-12 18:44:55 GMT
    (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta). Cuban designer Celia Ledón poses with her fashion creation at the Kennedy Center in Washington, Tuesday, May 8, 2018. Renewed tensions between the U.S. and Cuba did not stop the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing ...(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta). Cuban designer Celia Ledón poses with her fashion creation at the Kennedy Center in Washington, Tuesday, May 8, 2018. Renewed tensions between the U.S. and Cuba did not stop the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing ...
    Renewed tensions between the U.S. and Cuba aren't stopping the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts from shining a spotlight on Cuba's rich cultural heritage.More >>
    Renewed tensions between the U.S. and Cuba aren't stopping the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts from shining a spotlight on Cuba's rich cultural heritage.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly