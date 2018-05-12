Man United No 2 Faria leaving after 17 years with Mourinho - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Man United No 2 Faria leaving after 17 years with Mourinho

(AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File). FILE - In this Monday, April 21, 2014 file photo, Chelsea assistant coach Rui Faria during a training session at Cobham in England. It was announced on Saturday, May 12, 2018 that the assistant coach of Manchester... (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File). FILE - In this Monday, April 21, 2014 file photo, Chelsea assistant coach Rui Faria during a training session at Cobham in England. It was announced on Saturday, May 12, 2018 that the assistant coach of Manchester...

MANCHESTER, England (AP) - The assistant coach of Manchester United is leaving his position at the end of the season, bringing to a close his 17-year partnership with manager Jose Mourinho.

Rui Faria says he wants to "spend much more quality time with my family before pursuing any new challenge in my professional life."

Faria has been No. 2 to Mourinho at Leiria, Porto, Chelsea (twice), Inter Milan, Real Madrid and United.

In a statement published by United on Saturday, Mourinho says "17 years and the kid is now a man. The intelligent student is now a football expert, ready for a successful career as a manager."

United's final English Premier League game is at home to Watford on Sunday. The team then plays Chelsea in the FA Cup final next weekend.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Chicago bishop Curry to speak at royal wedding ceremony

    Chicago bishop Curry to speak at royal wedding ceremony

    Saturday, May 12 2018 10:02 AM EDT2018-05-12 14:02:15 GMT
    Saturday, May 12 2018 2:26 PM EDT2018-05-12 18:26:19 GMT
    (AP Photo/Alastair Grant). The newest attraction at Legoland in Windsor, England, Friday, May 11, 2018 shows a depiction of the upcoming wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle outside Windsor Castle. All roads seem to lead to Windsor Castle, a magni...(AP Photo/Alastair Grant). The newest attraction at Legoland in Windsor, England, Friday, May 11, 2018 shows a depiction of the upcoming wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle outside Windsor Castle. All roads seem to lead to Windsor Castle, a magni...
    Kensington Palace says the head of the Episcopal Church, the Most Rev. Michael Bruce Curry will speak at the wedding between Prince Harry and American actress Meghan Markle.More >>
    Kensington Palace says the head of the Episcopal Church, the Most Rev. Michael Bruce Curry will speak at the wedding between Prince Harry and American actress Meghan Markle.More >>

  • Happy 1 month, True: Khloe Kardashian debuts her baby

    Happy 1 month, True: Khloe Kardashian debuts her baby

    Saturday, May 12 2018 11:42 AM EDT2018-05-12 15:42:24 GMT
    Saturday, May 12 2018 2:25 PM EDT2018-05-12 18:25:46 GMT
    Khloe Kardashian has debuted baby True on Instagram with video wishing her daughter a happy first month.More >>
    Khloe Kardashian has debuted baby True on Instagram with video wishing her daughter a happy first month.More >>

  • R. Kelly stages racy performance amid protest, allegations

    R. Kelly stages racy performance amid protest, allegations

    Friday, May 11 2018 9:51 AM EDT2018-05-11 13:51:35 GMT
    Saturday, May 12 2018 2:25 PM EDT2018-05-12 18:25:40 GMT
    (Photo by Frank Micelotta/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this June 30, 2013, file photo, R. Kelly performs onstage at the BET Awards at the Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles. Spotify has removed R. Kelly’s music from its playlists, citing its new policy on h...(Photo by Frank Micelotta/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this June 30, 2013, file photo, R. Kelly performs onstage at the BET Awards at the Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles. Spotify has removed R. Kelly’s music from its playlists, citing its new policy on h...
    The management group for R. Kelly said he would go ahead with his concert in North Carolina in spite of calls for the performance to be canceled.More >>
    The management group for R. Kelly said he would go ahead with his concert in North Carolina in spite of calls for the performance to be canceled.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly