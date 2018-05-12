Man United No 2 Faria leaving after 17 years with Mourinho

(AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File). FILE - In this Monday, April 21, 2014 file photo, Chelsea assistant coach Rui Faria during a training session at Cobham in England. It was announced on Saturday, May 12, 2018 that the assistant coach of Manchester...

MANCHESTER, England (AP) - The assistant coach of Manchester United is leaving his position at the end of the season, bringing to a close his 17-year partnership with manager Jose Mourinho.

Rui Faria says he wants to "spend much more quality time with my family before pursuing any new challenge in my professional life."

Faria has been No. 2 to Mourinho at Leiria, Porto, Chelsea (twice), Inter Milan, Real Madrid and United.

In a statement published by United on Saturday, Mourinho says "17 years and the kid is now a man. The intelligent student is now a football expert, ready for a successful career as a manager."

United's final English Premier League game is at home to Watford on Sunday. The team then plays Chelsea in the FA Cup final next weekend.

