South Carolina plans statue of hoops star A'ja Wilson

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - Basketball star A'ja Wilson is getting a statue at South Carolina.
University President Harris Pastides closed graduation ceremonies Saturday by announcing the school plans to build a statue of the national player of the year.
Wilson helped South Carolina win the 2017 NCAA title and left as the school's all-time scoring leader. Wilson received a loud ovation when she walked across the stage for her diploma.
She was the No. 1 pick in the WNBA draft and will play for the Las Vegas Aces this summer.
Wilson was the Southeastern Conference player of the year the past three seasons, a three-time All-American and swept all national awards this past season.
The project must be approved by the school's board of trustees.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
