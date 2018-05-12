South Carolina plans statue of hoops star A'ja Wilson

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - Basketball star A'ja Wilson is getting a statue at South Carolina.

University President Harris Pastides closed graduation ceremonies Saturday by announcing the school plans to build a statue of the national player of the year.

Wilson helped South Carolina win the 2017 NCAA title and left as the school's all-time scoring leader. Wilson received a loud ovation when she walked across the stage for her diploma.

She was the No. 1 pick in the WNBA draft and will play for the Las Vegas Aces this summer.

Wilson was the Southeastern Conference player of the year the past three seasons, a three-time All-American and swept all national awards this past season.

The project must be approved by the school's board of trustees.

