Did a Labrador mix snap a group selfie? Looks that way

LOVELAND, Ohio (AP) - An Ohio dog daycare photo has gone viral for capturing what looks like a group of four-legged friends taking a selfie.
The Cincinnati Enquirer reports Go Fetch Dog Daycare and Boarding in Loveland originally posted the photo of the group March 30.
A black Labrador mix named Rouge appears front and center in the photo with several dogs howling in the background.
The photo was shared by a Facebook user who commented that it looks like Rouge was taking a selfie.
The photo has received more than 1,800 Facebook reactions and hundreds of comments, including one from a user saying, "this is exactly how I imagine the entrance to heaven."
Go Fetch owner Matt Ramsey says the dogs get along well, which makes it easy to take photos of them.
