Thiem beats Anderson to reach Madrid Open final

MADRID (AP) - Dominic Thiem beat Kevin Anderson 6-4, 6-2 to advance to the Madrid Open final on Saturday.
The fifth-seeded Thiem arrived at the semifinals after dealing top-ranked Rafael Nadal his first loss on clay in a year.
Thiem beat the sixth-seeded Anderson after breaking both of his first service games in each set.
He will play second-seeded Alexander Zverev or Denis Shapovalov in Sunday's final.
The Austrian will be seeking his second ATP title of the season and his 10th overall.
Petra Kvitova goes after her third Madrid Open title when she plays Kiki Bertens in the women's final later on Saturday.
