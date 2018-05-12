RV fully engulfed in flames; causes exterior damage to 2 homes

Police said Craig Nixon, 50, engaged in a relationship with a juvenile female student while teaching at Matoaca High School.More >>
Police said Craig Nixon, 50, engaged in a relationship with a juvenile female student while teaching at Matoaca High School.More >>
Chesterfield Fire and EMS received a call around 9 a.m. for an RV fire in the 1300 block of Manders Knoll Court, which is off of Lucks Lane.More >>
Chesterfield Fire and EMS received a call around 9 a.m. for an RV fire in the 1300 block of Manders Knoll Court, which is off of Lucks Lane.More >>
Officers responded to the scene in the 13000 block of Happy Hill Road just before 2 a.m. When officers arrived on the scene, they saw a car in the trees.More >>
Officers responded to the scene in the 13000 block of Happy Hill Road just before 2 a.m. When officers arrived on the scene, they saw a car in the trees.More >>
Two girls who walked away from a home Friday night have been found safe.More >>
Two girls who walked away from a home Friday night have been found safe.More >>
The burglar had already left the area by the time officers arrived.More >>
The burglar had already left the area by the time officers arrived.More >>