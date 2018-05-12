RV fully engulfed in flames; causes exterior damage to 2 homes

An RV became engulfed in flames in the 1300 block of Manders Knoll Court. (Source: Viewer photo)

An RV that was fully engulfed in flames caused exterior damage to two homes early Saturday morning.

Chesterfield Fire and EMS received a call around 9 a.m. for an RV fire in the 1300 block of Manders Knoll Court, which is off of Lucks Lane.

When crews were on their way to the scene, they received multiple calls saying that two homes were on fire.

Crews arrived on the scene, and they saw an RV fully engulfed in flames, as well as two homes that sustained heat damage. The exteriors of the homes started to smoke, and a fire official says the homes were in the early stages of showing visible flames.

One home belonged to the owner of the RV, and another home belonged to a neighbor, according to Chesterfield fire.

There is no word on what caused the RV to catch on fire, but fire officials say it appears to be accidental and not suspicious.

Both houses were occupied at the time, but everyone was able to get out. No one was displaced in the fire because the interior of the home is still liveable, Chesterfield fire said.

