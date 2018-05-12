Police search for gunman in Petersburg shooting

A man was shot in the leg in the 2300 block of Navajo Court. (Source: RNN)

A man is recovering in the hospital after being shot, and the gunman is still out there.

Police responded to the 2300 block of Navajo Court just after 11 p.m. on Thursday for shots fired. They found 23-year-old Marlon Jones with a gunshot wound in his leg.

He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police currently do not have a motive or a suspect.

Anyone with any information about the shooting is asked to call the Petersburg and Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12