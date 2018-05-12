Police search for gunman in Petersburg shooting

Police responded to the 2300 block of Navajo Court just after 11 p.m. on Thursday for shots fired.More >>
An 18-year-old is in custody after two people showed up at the hospital with gunshot wounds Thursday night.More >>
Petersburg's Fire Chief Dennis Rubin plans to resign after about a year on the job, according to sources.More >>
A Petersburg woman is offering a reward if someone finds her parrot, which flew away around lunchtime Monday.More >>
The Hopewell Police Department says a man entered a business around midnight Thursday with a firearm, forced a security guard to the floor, kicked in an office door and then demanded money from two clerks.More >>
