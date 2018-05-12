Gunman arrested in connection with Petersburg shooting

Andre Washington, 23, was arrested by Petersburg and Chesterfield police on Saturday. (Source: Petersburg police)

Police have arrested a man wanted in connection with a shooting that happened on Thursday in Petersburg.

Andre Washington, 23, was arrested in the 20000 block of Willowdale Drive in Chesterfield around 6:19 p.m. on Saturday.

The shooting happened in the 2300 block of Navajo Court just after 11 p.m. on Thursday. Officers found a man with a gunshot wound in his leg, and he was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with any information about the shooting is asked to call the Petersburg and Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12