Thousands race for Susan G. Komen Race For The Cure

Thousands of people laced up their sneakers and put on their pink outfits for the 21st Annual Susan G. Komen Race For The Cure.

The recreational run and walk kicked off at 9 a.m., but the competitive run and walk started at 7:30 a.m.

Meteorologist Andrew Freiden completed the 3.1-mile race in just under 25 minutes.

Traffic reporter Candice Smith said she was going to do the race with her mother, which is just in time for Mother's Day.

The goal of Saturday's race is to raise money for breast cancer, the most commonly diagnosed cancer among women, according to the National Breast Cancer Foundation.

