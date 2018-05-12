Thousands race for Susan G. Komen Race For The Cure - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Thousands race for Susan G. Komen Race For The Cure

Team 12 at the Susan G. Komen Race For The Cure (Source: NBC12) Team 12 at the Susan G. Komen Race For The Cure (Source: NBC12)
RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

Thousands of people laced up their sneakers and put on their pink outfits for the 21st Annual Susan G. Komen Race For The Cure.

The recreational run and walk kicked off at 9 a.m., but the competitive run and walk started at 7:30 a.m.

Meteorologist Andrew Freiden completed the 3.1-mile race in just under 25 minutes.

Traffic reporter Candice Smith said she was going to do the race with her mother, which is just in time for Mother's Day.

The goal of Saturday's race is to raise money for breast cancer, the most commonly diagnosed cancer among women, according to the National Breast Cancer Foundation.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12

  • Richmond NewsMore>>

  • Thousands race for Susan G. Komen Race For The Cure

    Thousands race for Susan G. Komen Race For The Cure

    Saturday, May 12 2018 10:02 AM EDT2018-05-12 14:02:05 GMT
    Team 12 at the Susan G. Komen Race For The Cure (Source: NBC12)Team 12 at the Susan G. Komen Race For The Cure (Source: NBC12)
    Team 12 at the Susan G. Komen Race For The Cure (Source: NBC12)Team 12 at the Susan G. Komen Race For The Cure (Source: NBC12)

    Thousands of people laced up their sneakers and put on their pink outfits for the 21st Annual Susan G. Komen Race For The Cure.

    More >>

    Thousands of people laced up their sneakers and put on their pink outfits for the 21st Annual Susan G. Komen Race For The Cure.

    More >>

  • Woman shot, killed in Richmond's East End; death investigation underway

    Woman shot, killed in Richmond's East End; death investigation underway

    Saturday, May 12 2018 7:51 AM EDT2018-05-12 11:51:38 GMT

    A death investigation is underway after a woman was found shot in Richmond's east end Friday night. Officers responded to the 2500 block of Peter Paul Boulevard just after 10 p.m. for reports of shots fired.  Once on scene, officers located an adult female dead from a gunshot wound.. Police have not released any information on a possible motive or suspect. Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. Copyright ...

    More >>

    A death investigation is underway after a woman was found shot in Richmond's east end Friday night. Officers responded to the 2500 block of Peter Paul Boulevard just after 10 p.m. for reports of shots fired.  Once on scene, officers located an adult female dead from a gunshot wound.. Police have not released any information on a possible motive or suspect. Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. Copyright ...

    More >>

  • In-state tuition going up 6.4 percent at VCU

    In-state tuition going up 6.4 percent at VCU

    Friday, May 11 2018 10:58 PM EDT2018-05-12 02:58:44 GMT
    VCU in-state tuition will increase by $866 per semester. (Source: NBC12)VCU in-state tuition will increase by $866 per semester. (Source: NBC12)

    The Virginia Commonwealth University Board of Visitors approved a budget that includes an increase in tuition and mandatory fees of 6.4 percent for in-state undergraduate students.

    More >>

    The Virginia Commonwealth University Board of Visitors approved a budget that includes an increase in tuition and mandatory fees of 6.4 percent for in-state undergraduate students.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly