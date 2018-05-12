Man injured in Chesterfield crash dies 5 days later

The 13800 block of Happy Hill Road was closed for several hours on Saturday. (Source: RNN)

A man died on Thursday to the injuries he received in a crash on May 12.

Dale L. Williams, 30, was driving a silver Kia Optima in the 13800 block of Happy Hill Road around 1:40 a.m. when his car ran off the road, spun and struck a tree. He was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The crash happened just a block away from Williams' house.

There is no word on what caused Williams to lose control, and police are continuing their investigation into the crash.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12