Man injured in Chesterfield crash dies 5 days later - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Man injured in Chesterfield crash dies 5 days later

The 13800 block of Happy Hill Road was closed for several hours on Saturday. (Source: RNN) The 13800 block of Happy Hill Road was closed for several hours on Saturday. (Source: RNN)
CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) -

A man died on Thursday to the injuries he received in a crash on May 12.

Dale L. Williams, 30, was driving a silver Kia Optima in the 13800 block of Happy Hill Road around 1:40 a.m. when his car ran off the road, spun and struck a tree. He was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The crash happened just a block away from Williams' house.

There is no word on what caused Williams to lose control, and police are continuing their investigation into the crash.

