Chesterfield road shut down following early morning crash

The 13000 block of Happy Hill Road is closed after police say a car crashed into trees. (Source: RNN)

A man is battling for his life following a crash in Chesterfield early Saturday morning.

Officers responded to the scene in the 13000 block of Happy Hill Road just before 2 a.m. When officers arrived on the scene, they saw a car in the trees.

Police said only one car was involved, and the driver was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

There is no word on what caused the driver to lose control or when the road will re-open.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12