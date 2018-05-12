Sweden gets OT win over Slovakia, Latvia beats Germany - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Sweden gets OT win over Slovakia, Latvia beats Germany

HERNING, Denmark (AP) - Defending champion Sweden prevailed over Slovakia 4-3 in overtime for its fifth straight win at the ice hockey world championship on Saturday.

Latvia remained in contention for a quarterfinal berth with a 3-1 victory over Olympic runner-up Germany.

Mika Zibanejad scored the winner for Sweden on a power play with 41 seconds remaining. Trailing 3-1, Marek Daloga and Ladislav Nagy scored for Slovakia to force overtime.

Sweden leads Group A in Copenhagen with 14 points. Russia has 10, one more than Switzerland before the two meet later Saturday. The Czech Republic has nine points, one more than Slovakia.

Latvia has nine points in Group B in Herning, the same as Finland in third and one less point than second-place Canada. Finland and Canada play later Saturday. The United States leads the group with 13 points.

In other games, Denmark faced South Korea in Group B, while the bottom teams of Austria and Belarus clashed in Group A.

