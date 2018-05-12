Mercedes in front again in final practice for Spanish GP - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Mercedes in front again in final practice for Spanish GP

(AP Photo/Manu Fernandez). Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain steers his car during the third free practice for the Spanish Formula One Grand Prix at the Barcelona Catalunya racetrack in Montmelo, Spain, Saturday, May 12, 2018. The Spanish Formu... (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez). Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain steers his car during the third free practice for the Spanish Formula One Grand Prix at the Barcelona Catalunya racetrack in Montmelo, Spain, Saturday, May 12, 2018. The Spanish Formu...
(AP Photo/Manu Fernandez). Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas of Finland steers his car during the third free practice for the Spanish Formula One Grand Prix at the Barcelona Catalunya racetrack in Montmelo, Spain, Saturday, May 12, 2018. The Spanish Form... (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez). Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas of Finland steers his car during the third free practice for the Spanish Formula One Grand Prix at the Barcelona Catalunya racetrack in Montmelo, Spain, Saturday, May 12, 2018. The Spanish Form...
(AP Photo/Manu Fernandez). Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany steers his car during the third free practice for the Spanish Formula One Grand Prix at the Barcelona Catalunya racetrack in Montmelo, Spain, Saturday, May 12, 2018. The Spanish Form... (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez). Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany steers his car during the third free practice for the Spanish Formula One Grand Prix at the Barcelona Catalunya racetrack in Montmelo, Spain, Saturday, May 12, 2018. The Spanish Form...
(AP Photo/Manu Fernandez). Red Bull driver Daniel Ricciardo of Australia steers his car during the third free practice for the Spanish Formula One Grand Prix at the Barcelona Catalunya racetrack in Montmelo, Spain, Saturday, May 12, 2018. The Spanish F... (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez). Red Bull driver Daniel Ricciardo of Australia steers his car during the third free practice for the Spanish Formula One Grand Prix at the Barcelona Catalunya racetrack in Montmelo, Spain, Saturday, May 12, 2018. The Spanish F...
(AP Photo/Manu Fernandez). Red Bull driver Daniel Ricciardo of Australia steers his car during the third free practice for the Spanish Formula One Grand Prix at the Barcelona Catalunya racetrack in Montmelo, Spain, Saturday, May 12, 2018. The Spanish F... (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez). Red Bull driver Daniel Ricciardo of Australia steers his car during the third free practice for the Spanish Formula One Grand Prix at the Barcelona Catalunya racetrack in Montmelo, Spain, Saturday, May 12, 2018. The Spanish F...

By TALES AZZONI
AP Sports Writer

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) - Mercedes continued to show good pace at the Spanish Grand Prix, with Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas setting the fastest times in the final practice before qualifying on Saturday.

Ferrari was close behind with Sebastian Vettel and Kimi Raikkonen, followed by the Red Bull of Daniel Ricciardo.

Hamilton had a time of 1 minute 17.281 seconds at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, with Bottas less than a tenth of a second slower. Vettel and Raikkonen were within three tenths of Hamilton's time.

Raikkonen was on a new engine after a problem with the one he used on Friday.

Haas had both of its cars near the front, with Kevin Magnussen sixth and Romain Grosjean seventh. Home-crowd favorites Carlos Sainz of Renault and Fernando Alonso of McLaren ended eighth and ninth, respectively.

Mercedes had already been quickest in practice on Friday, with Bottas leading the first session and Hamilton the second.

Hamilton, the defending champion, has a four-point lead over Vettel in the drivers' standings, although Ferrari has shown the best pace after four races.

The session ended a few minutes ahead of time because of a crash involving the Toro Rosso of Brendon Hartley. He clipped the grass on the entry of a turn and span into the tire barrier, significantly damaging his car. The rear end fell apart as the car was being hoisted by a crane. Hartley was not injured.

Max Verstappen of Red Bull finished only 12th after an electrical issue cut short his time on track.

Lance Stroll continued to struggle with Williams, going off track and through the gravel. Grosjean did the same after getting stuck in traffic. Both drivers had also gone off track on Friday.

Qualifying was later Saturday and there was a small chance of rain.

Magnussen was given a reprimand by race stewards for a dangerous maneuver in the final practice session on Friday.

Race organizers said additional security was implemented after several cars were broken into at a closed parking lot for the media at the track.

___

More AP auto racing: https://racing.ap.org

___

Tales Azzoni on Twitter: http://twitter.com/tazzoni

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • 82 women to walk the red carpet in Cannes film fest protest

    82 women to walk the red carpet in Cannes film fest protest

    Saturday, May 12 2018 7:12 AM EDT2018-05-12 11:12:35 GMT
    Saturday, May 12 2018 8:23 AM EDT2018-05-12 12:23:16 GMT
    (Foto por Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP). De izquierda a derecha, Kristen Stewart, Ava Duvernay, Cate Blanchett, Lea Seydoux y Khadja Nin posan durante una sesión de fotos del jurado del Festival de Cine de Cannes, en su 71ra edición, el martes 8 de mayo del...(Foto por Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP). De izquierda a derecha, Kristen Stewart, Ava Duvernay, Cate Blanchett, Lea Seydoux y Khadja Nin posan durante una sesión de fotos del jurado del Festival de Cine de Cannes, en su 71ra edición, el martes 8 de mayo del...
    Eighty-two women will walk the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival on Saturday in a protest to highlight the number of female filmmakers selected to the festival's competition lineup over 71 years.More >>
    Eighty-two women will walk the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival on Saturday in a protest to highlight the number of female filmmakers selected to the festival's competition lineup over 71 years.More >>

  • Eurovision 2018 to focus on the music, not the glitz

    Eurovision 2018 to focus on the music, not the glitz

    Saturday, May 12 2018 6:32 AM EDT2018-05-12 10:32:35 GMT
    Saturday, May 12 2018 8:23 AM EDT2018-05-12 12:23:11 GMT
    (AP Photo/Armando Franca). Netta from Israel performs the song 'Toy' in Lisbon, Portugal, Friday, May 11, 2018 during a dress rehearsal for the Eurovision Song Contest. The Eurovision Song Contest grand final takes place in Lisbon on Saturday May 12, 2...(AP Photo/Armando Franca). Netta from Israel performs the song 'Toy' in Lisbon, Portugal, Friday, May 11, 2018 during a dress rehearsal for the Eurovision Song Contest. The Eurovision Song Contest grand final takes place in Lisbon on Saturday May 12, 2...
    With a renewed focus on the music, the 63rd Eurovision Song Contest is heading to what many predict will be an exceptional year.More >>
    With a renewed focus on the music, the 63rd Eurovision Song Contest is heading to what many predict will be an exceptional year.More >>

  • Unreleased Prince music to be streamed on Tidal in 2019

    Unreleased Prince music to be streamed on Tidal in 2019

    Friday, May 11 2018 5:32 PM EDT2018-05-11 21:32:17 GMT
    Saturday, May 12 2018 8:23 AM EDT2018-05-12 12:23:02 GMT
    A new album of previously unreleased music from Prince's Vault will be released on Jay-Z's Tidal streaming service in 2019.More >>
    A new album of previously unreleased music from Prince's Vault will be released on Jay-Z's Tidal streaming service in 2019.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly