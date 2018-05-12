Woman shot, killed in Richmond's East End; death investigation u - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Woman shot, killed in Richmond's East End; death investigation underway

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

A death investigation is underway after a woman was shot and killed in Richmond's east end Friday night.

Officers responded to the 2500 block of Peter Paul Boulevard just after 10 p.m. for reports of shots fired. 

Once on scene, officers located an adult female dead from a gunshot wound.

Police have not released any information on a possible motive or suspect.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12

  • Richmond NewsMore>>

  • Woman shot, killed in Richmond's East End; death investigation underway

    Woman shot, killed in Richmond's East End; death investigation underway

    Saturday, May 12 2018 7:51 AM EDT2018-05-12 11:51:38 GMT

    A death investigation is underway after a woman was found shot in Richmond's east end Friday night. Officers responded to the 2500 block of Peter Paul Boulevard just after 10 p.m. for reports of shots fired.  Once on scene, officers located an adult female dead from a gunshot wound.. Police have not released any information on a possible motive or suspect. Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. Copyright ...

    More >>

    A death investigation is underway after a woman was found shot in Richmond's east end Friday night. Officers responded to the 2500 block of Peter Paul Boulevard just after 10 p.m. for reports of shots fired.  Once on scene, officers located an adult female dead from a gunshot wound.. Police have not released any information on a possible motive or suspect. Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. Copyright ...

    More >>

  • In-state tuition going up 6.4 percent at VCU

    In-state tuition going up 6.4 percent at VCU

    Friday, May 11 2018 10:58 PM EDT2018-05-12 02:58:44 GMT
    VCU in-state tuition will increase by $866 per semester. (Source: NBC12)VCU in-state tuition will increase by $866 per semester. (Source: NBC12)

    The Virginia Commonwealth University Board of Visitors approved a budget that includes an increase in tuition and mandatory fees of 6.4 percent for in-state undergraduate students.

    More >>

    The Virginia Commonwealth University Board of Visitors approved a budget that includes an increase in tuition and mandatory fees of 6.4 percent for in-state undergraduate students.

    More >>

  • 4 people involved in 2 separate water rescues on the James River

    4 people involved in 2 separate water rescues on the James River

    Friday, May 11 2018 9:31 PM EDT2018-05-12 01:31:58 GMT
    Three people were rescued Friday afternoon. (Source: NBC12)Three people were rescued Friday afternoon. (Source: NBC12)

    Three people who were kayaking on the James River got stuck, and another man was pulled under while trying to save his dog.

    More >>

    Three people who were kayaking on the James River got stuck, and another man was pulled under while trying to save his dog.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly