Woman shot, killed in Richmond's East End; death investigation underway

A death investigation is underway after a woman was shot and killed in Richmond's east end Friday night.

Officers responded to the 2500 block of Peter Paul Boulevard just after 10 p.m. for reports of shots fired.

Once on scene, officers located an adult female dead from a gunshot wound.

Police have not released any information on a possible motive or suspect.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12