21-year-old woman shot, killed in Richmond's East End

Police have identified a woman who was shot and killed in Richmond's East End on Friday night.

Desiree S. Fletcher, 21, of Richmond, was found dead in an alley located in the 1900 block of Peter Paul Boulevard around 10 p.m.

Officers originally received a call to the 2500 block of Peter Paul Boulevard for reports of shots fired.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

Police do not have any information on a suspect and are still investigating.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12