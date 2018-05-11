Michigan police department picks "Pawfficer"

(Michigan Humane Society via AP). This 2018 photo released by the Michigan Humane Society shows a kitten named Badges. The Troy, Mich., police department has created a new rank of "pawfficer" for the cat that has joined the force. Badges will be used f...

TROY, Mich. (AP) - A suburban Detroit police department is giving another cat a chance to take the law into her own paws.

A cat named "Pawfficer Donut" was sworn in Friday by a judge, a day after a cat named Badges was removed from the Troy Police Department due to a serious illness.

Donut will be used for therapeutic purposes and public appearances. Troy police say Badges will always be considered the department's first "pawfficer."

Troy police pledged to add a cat if it could reach 10,000 Twitter followers by April. It took just eight days to go from 4,000 to 10,000.

