Petersburg shooting victim dies; suspect now charged with homicide

An 18-year-old is in custody after two people showed up at the hospital with gunshot wounds Thursday night. (Source: RNN)

An 18-year-old taken into custody in connection with a shooting that happened on Thursday is now facing a homicide charge.

Police say 60-year-old Everette Tucker and 52-year-old Jacqueline Perry arrived at Southside Regional Medical Center around 9:08 p.m.

Perry was later transported to VCU Medical Center and died on Friday due to the injuries she sustained. Meanwhile, Tucker is recovering after being grazed by a bullet.

Investigators went to the 100 block of S. Dunlop Street, where the shooting occurred, and eventually tracked down Derrick Tucker at his home in the 900 block of W. Wythe Street.

In addition to the homicide charge, Tucker was also charged with aggravated assault, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and reckless handling of a firearm.

Tucker is still being held at Riverside Regional Jail.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12