2 people show up at hospital after Petersburg shooting, suspect arrested

An 18-year-old is in custody after two people showed up at the hospital with gunshot wounds Thursday night. (Source: RNN)

Police say 60-year-old Everette Tucker and 52-year-old Jacqueline Perry arrived at Southside Regional Medical Center around 9:08 p.m. Tucker suffered a grazing wound, but Perry was in critical condition - she was transported to VCU Medical Center for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

Investigators went to the 100 block of S. Dunlop Street, where the shooting occurred, and eventually tracked down Derrick Tucker at his home in the 900 block of W. Wythe Street.

Tucker is charged with aggravated assault, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and reckless handling of a firearm.

Call Crime Solvers at (804) 861-1212 if you have any additional information about this shooting.

