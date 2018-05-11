Police searching for 2 missing girls in Chesterfield

Chesterfield Police are searching for two missing girls. (Source: RNN)

Chesterfield Police are searching for two girls after they walked away from a home Friday night.

The girls are 11 and eight years old. They were last seen in the area of the 6400 block of Belmont Rd around 8 p.m.

If you see them, call Chesterfield Police at 748-1251.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12