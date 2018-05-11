Missing girls in Chesterfield found safe - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Missing girls in Chesterfield found safe

By Shawn Maclauchlan, Senior Digital Content Producer
Connect
Chesterfield Police are searching for two missing girls. (Source: RNN) Chesterfield Police are searching for two missing girls. (Source: RNN)
CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) -

Two girls who walked away from a home Friday night have been found safe.

The girls went missing from the 6400 block of Belmont Rd around 8 p.m. Police confirm they were found safe.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12

Powered by Frankly