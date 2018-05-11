Missing girls in Chesterfield found safe

Chesterfield Police are searching for two missing girls. (Source: RNN)

Two girls who walked away from a home Friday night have been found safe.

The girls went missing from the 6400 block of Belmont Rd around 8 p.m. Police confirm they were found safe.

Update: Two juvenile have been located in the 6600 blk Gills Gate Drive after knocking on doors asking for assistance. https://t.co/8kt2UYTmRJ — LtDonStory (@LtDonStory) May 12, 2018

