'Unique' pet goes missing near Richmond

While every pet that goes missing is special to someone, there is something especially unique about this missing kitty - he's a Bengal cat!

Max is from Patiala, India, rescued from the streets and brought here by the animal rescue group Guardians of the Voiceless (GOV). He fell from a building in India and broke both back legs, suffering emotional and physical disabilities.

Max was fostered by Linda Cox, a woman in Maryland, until an adopter in the Richmond area was found.

Unfortunately, Max went outside from his apartment at the Timbers in Bon Air in February, ran towards the woods and has not been seen since. Max is chipped, but there have been no sightings so far.

Linda Cox is hoping someone may have seen Max. Email her or call (410) 988-3973. You may also contact Julie Cummings in Midlothian at 804-484-2472.

