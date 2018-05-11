Pimps sentenced for sex trafficking 3 minors in VA

Two men have been sentenced for sex trafficking minors in Richmond. (Source: NBC12)

Two Maryland men are heading to prison for the next 26 years after they were convicted for sex trafficking three minors throughout the East Coast.

Court documents show 26-year-old Dennis Davis Jr. and 28-year-old Ivan Williams sex trafficked three underage girls in areas including Richmond, Northern Virginia, Washington, D.C., Maryland and Atlanta, Georgia. The two men forced the girls to engage in sexual activity through online advertisements.

When two of the girls tried to escape, Davis and Williams resorted to violence - including physical force and brandishing firearms.

Two of the men's co-conspirators - 26-year-old Chelsea Canterbury and 22-year-old Rebecca Hamilton - have also been convicted in the case.

Investigators say Davis and Williams used the money earned from the sex trafficking to create rap music, where they "bragged about exploiting females."

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12