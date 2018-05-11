Wine corks, Legos, even installation CDs can fetch a nice price on eBay

Believe it or not, there's value in saving old wine corks. (Source: Pixabay)

You may be sitting on a mountain of money and don't even know it.

If you've got some old, random objects lying around, you might want to check what their going rate is on eBay before you toss them out.

Designer clothing and collectible items are the obvious choices to sell, but what about user manuals and wine corks?

Well, if you've got a lot of old wine corks just filing up a drawer, you might want to look into bagging them and taking a few bids. A bag of 80 corks could get $10 on eBay. The reason is because crafters love to use them in various projects.

Another thing in high demand is Lego sets. They don't even have to be complete. Even individual Lego bricks can be grouped together and sold by the pound. The going rate may surprise you - about $6. Specialty pieces can be worth even more.

Old perfume bottles, owner's manuals for cars and even installation CDs for printers, software or other computer programs have some value online.

You may not have anything that would make you rich, but $10 here or there could add up fast.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12