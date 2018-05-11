Stress from credit card debt causes sleeplessness, broken relationships

Be careful how much you use those cards, and don't let your debt get out of hand. (Source: Pixabay)

A new report says credit cards are causing a great deal of physical and emotional stress on Americans with large amounts of debt, even leading to sleepless nights.

That report is from LendEDU, a personal finance marketplace. It's easy to see why the results are what they are. Americans have $11.9 billion in credit card debt.

LendEDU surveyed 1,000 credit card holders in the U.S. who were carrying a balance of more than $5,000. The average respondent held a balance of $13,884, and 88 percent said they had stress due to credit card debt with 33 percent saying it was a daily struggle.

More than half - 55 percent - reported sleep loss, and 30 percent said they get headaches.

It's taking a toll on relationships as well. Credit card debt had been attempted to be concealed by from a partner by 31 percent of respondents, and 17 percent said their credit card debt was a reason why their relationship ended.

Mike Brown, the research analyst behind the survey, said the big takeaway is to not get overextended.

"Don't take out credit card debt - make sure you spend within your means," Brown said. "Try as hard as you can not to carry a credit card debt balance, because once that starts happening, then you have APR charges and it just keeps spiraling out of control."

Start a budget and try to pay off your credit card each month. Once you start letting credit card debt carry over each month, it's a tough habit to break."

