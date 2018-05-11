Stress from credit card debt causes sleeplessness, broken relationships

Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
Phillip Nash is being held without bond at the Southside Regional Jail, and is awaiting extradition to New Hampshire.More >>
Phillip Nash is being held without bond at the Southside Regional Jail, and is awaiting extradition to New Hampshire.More >>
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has confirmed the death of a Baltimore County police officer who was shot while investigating a suspicious vehicle.More >>
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has confirmed the death of a Baltimore County police officer who was shot while investigating a suspicious vehicle.More >>
There were no injuries.More >>
There were no injuries.More >>
Sources say the man came into the restaurant with his family, got up and left, then drove his car into the building.More >>
Sources say the man came into the restaurant with his family, got up and left, then drove his car into the building.More >>
Police believe jealousy on the part of the groom’s ex-wife may have motivated the shooting.More >>
Police believe jealousy on the part of the groom’s ex-wife may have motivated the shooting.More >>
Sources say the man came into the restaurant with his family, got up and left, then drove his car into the building.More >>
Sources say the man came into the restaurant with his family, got up and left, then drove his car into the building.More >>
They managed to catch the suspect in the act. Police figured the adult black bear got inside the car by using the driver's side handle, which was damaged.More >>
They managed to catch the suspect in the act. Police figured the adult black bear got inside the car by using the driver's side handle, which was damaged.More >>
Adding high fat cream and butter to her morning coffee is a ritual for Stephanie Rice.More >>
Adding high fat cream and butter to her morning coffee is a ritual for Stephanie Rice.More >>
Two parents have had enough of their adult son living rent-free at their home, and have taken him to court.More >>
Two parents have had enough of their adult son living rent-free at their home, and have taken him to court.More >>
A man who was kayaking on the Edisto River is in critical condition after a rattlesnake fell out of a tree and bit him.More >>
A man who was kayaking on the Edisto River is in critical condition after a rattlesnake fell out of a tree and bit him.More >>
A mother faces criminal charges for killing her 9-year-old daughter, who was not wearing a seat belt in a Sunday morning crash.More >>
A mother faces criminal charges for killing her 9-year-old daughter, who was not wearing a seat belt in a Sunday morning crash.More >>
A deadly crash into a Gaston County restaurant sparked a man at the center of another tragedy in the Charlotte-area to call WBTV from behind bars.More >>
A deadly crash into a Gaston County restaurant sparked a man at the center of another tragedy in the Charlotte-area to call WBTV from behind bars.More >>
According to a court affidavit, the little girl died on May 4, and the couple put her body in a duffel bag in the closet of their Reno apartment before driving it down to Sacramento a week later.More >>
According to a court affidavit, the little girl died on May 4, and the couple put her body in a duffel bag in the closet of their Reno apartment before driving it down to Sacramento a week later.More >>
It's a big day in Georgia as thousands of voters are expected to head to the polls to choose who they would like to see fill the state's top leadership positions, as well as local leaders.More >>
It's a big day in Georgia as thousands of voters are expected to head to the polls to choose who they would like to see fill the state's top leadership positions, as well as local leaders.More >>