Selling a home? Ask your Realtor the right questions

Looking to sell your home or buy for the first time? Picking the right Realtor is one of the most important steps in that process.

You may already know several Realtors, but sometimes having a family member or someone close to you help in the process can get messy.

Find out who has sold homes in your neighborhood. Someone who is already familiar with your area can be really helpful in finding the right clients as potential buyers.

Interview potential Realtors and make sure your personalities mesh. You want the relationship to be professional, and you want to make sure they are properly licensed.

One question worth asking is whether selling real estate is their full-time job.

"Many Realtors do this on the side," Cherry Dale, of Virginia Credit Union, said. "You want someone fully devoted to working with you and making sure your house is getting sold."

Another thing to discuss is the marketing plan for your home. It's not a bad idea to know the Realtor's ideas and how they plan to pull off the sale before signing a contract to work with them.

Virginia Credit Union is holding a free seminar for home sellers Tuesday from 6 to 7 p.m. at Boulder's Office Park.

The seminar is free, but you have to register online.

