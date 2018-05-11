Henrico County crowns top teachers, leaders

Henrico County Public Schools name their top educators of the year this week.

Eight-grade teacher Nichole Gross was named the division's Teacher of the Year.

"I’m grateful for all of you and what you do," the Fairfield Middle School teacher said. "I’m grateful for my mom, who when I acted up, made me read a novel and write a five-page essay … I’m thankful for the grandmother I never got to meet, who was an English teacher. I’m thankful for my grandfather who raised my dad to read a newspaper every single day. In my household, literacy was always at the forefront. And I’m thankful now to be able to give other kids the same opportunity that I have a passion for."

Amber Hornbarger - a fourth-grade teacher at Glen Lea Elementary - was named First-Year Teacher of the Year.

"My roots are here and I plan to stay in the county," said Hornbarger. "This honor is confirmation that I've entered the right career, but I know this is my first year and I still have so much to learn and explore. I absolutely love what I do, the staff I work with and my supportive administration and specialists. My students thrive because of the incredible foundation that Henrico County schools provide."

The school system also announced three winners of the Chris Corallo Distinguished Leadership Award:

Tuckahoe Middle School’s Earl Estes, an exceptional education teacher;

Robbi Moose, the principal of Hungary Creek Middle School

Kourtney Bostain, the division’s assistant director of instructional technology. The three were chosen from individuals nominated by their peers for their vision, passion, innovation and student-centered focus.

The award is named in honor of Corallo, a former assistant superintendent for instruction and organizational development, who died in 2013.

