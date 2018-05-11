Power turns fastest lap, becomes IndyCar GP pole favorite - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Power turns fastest lap, becomes IndyCar GP pole favorite

(AP Photo/Darron Cummings). Will Power, of Australia, drives across the start/finish line during a practice session for the IndyCar Grand Prix auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, in Indianapolis Friday, May 11, 2018. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings). Will Power, of Australia, drives across the start/finish line during a practice session for the IndyCar Grand Prix auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, in Indianapolis Friday, May 11, 2018.
(AP Photo/Darron Cummings). Jordan King, of England, climbs out of his car following a practice session for the IndyCar Grand Prix auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, in Indianapolis Friday, May 11, 2018. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings). Jordan King, of England, climbs out of his car following a practice session for the IndyCar Grand Prix auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, in Indianapolis Friday, May 11, 2018.
(AP Photo/Darron Cummings). Jordan King, of England, pulls out of the pits during a practice session for the IndyCar Grand Prix auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, in Indianapolis Friday, May 11, 2018. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings). Jordan King, of England, pulls out of the pits during a practice session for the IndyCar Grand Prix auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, in Indianapolis Friday, May 11, 2018.

By MICHAEL MAROT
AP Sports Writer

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Two-time race winner Will Power heads into qualifying as the favorite to win the pole after turning the fastest lap of the day on Indy's 2.439-mile, 14-turn road course.

The Australian's time of 1 minute, 9.8759 seconds was just a smidge better than rookie Jordan King of England. King completed his best lap in 1:09.9122.

Alexander Rossi, the 2016 Indianapolis 500 winner, was third at 1:09.9806. Nobody else posted a time under 1:10.

Winning the pole has been a harbinger of what to expect on race day. Each of the last three pole winners wound up celebrating in victory lane, including Power who captured his IndyCar GP wins in 2014 and 2016 from the pole.

Twenty-four cars are expected to begin qualifications late Friday.

___

More AP Auto Racing: https://racing.ap.org

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Trial begins for Alabama doctor tied to guitarist's overdose

    Trial begins for Alabama doctor tied to guitarist's overdose

    Friday, May 11 2018 7:11 AM EDT2018-05-11 11:11:30 GMT
    Friday, May 11 2018 5:11 PM EDT2018-05-11 21:11:45 GMT
    Jurors will begin hearing arguments Friday against an Alabama physician accused of prescribing drugs that killed the guitarist for rock band 3 Doors Down in 2016.More >>
    Jurors will begin hearing arguments Friday against an Alabama physician accused of prescribing drugs that killed the guitarist for rock band 3 Doors Down in 2016.More >>

  • R. Kelly set to perform in North Carolina despite protests

    R. Kelly set to perform in North Carolina despite protests

    Friday, May 11 2018 9:51 AM EDT2018-05-11 13:51:35 GMT
    Friday, May 11 2018 5:04 PM EDT2018-05-11 21:04:38 GMT
    (Photo by Frank Micelotta/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this June 30, 2013, file photo, R. Kelly performs onstage at the BET Awards at the Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles. Spotify has removed R. Kelly’s music from its playlists, citing its new policy on h...(Photo by Frank Micelotta/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this June 30, 2013, file photo, R. Kelly performs onstage at the BET Awards at the Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles. Spotify has removed R. Kelly’s music from its playlists, citing its new policy on h...
    The management group for R. Kelly said he would go ahead with his concert in North Carolina in spite of calls for the performance to be canceled.More >>
    The management group for R. Kelly said he would go ahead with his concert in North Carolina in spite of calls for the performance to be canceled.More >>

  • Oprah keeps it unpresidential in address to California grads

    Oprah keeps it unpresidential in address to California grads

    Friday, May 11 2018 4:53 PM EDT2018-05-11 20:53:10 GMT
    Friday, May 11 2018 5:02 PM EDT2018-05-11 21:02:08 GMT
    (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP). Oprah Winfrey, center, addresses USC Annenberg Class of 2018 at the Shrine Auditorium on Friday, May 11, 2018, in Los Angeles.(Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP). Oprah Winfrey, center, addresses USC Annenberg Class of 2018 at the Shrine Auditorium on Friday, May 11, 2018, in Los Angeles.
    Oprah Winfrey figured it was safe to talk about politics again as she spoke to graduates at the University of Southern California, saying the rumors of a presidential run have finally faded.More >>
    Oprah Winfrey figured it was safe to talk about politics again as she spoke to graduates at the University of Southern California, saying the rumors of a presidential run have finally faded.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly