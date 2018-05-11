Sources: Petersburg reaches agreement to keep fire dept. chief

Petersburg's Fire Chief Dennis Rubin will stay with the city, but changes are coming to the department, according to sources.

Last month, sources said Rubin planned to resign after about a year on the job due to concerns within the department. They said the fire department was operating over budget and it was impacting morale among firefighters.

After the original report, Rubin followed up with NBC12, saying he wanted to keep his job, but he did not offer any other on-the-record comments.

Rubin came to Petersburg after having served as a fire chief in Washington, D.C. and De Pere, Wisconsin.

