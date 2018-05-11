Sources: Petersburg's fire chief stepping down - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Sources: Petersburg's fire chief stepping down

Dennis Rubin is expected to stay until June. (Source: chiefrubin.net) Dennis Rubin is expected to stay until June. (Source: chiefrubin.net)
PETERSBURG, VA (WWBT) -

Petersburg's Fire Chief Dennis Rubin plans to resign after about a year on the job, according to sources. 

Sources say the fire department was operating over budget and it was impacting morale among firefighters.

Rubin's reported resignation comes as he recently presented a plan to get rid of part-time EMS workers within the department to help save funds for the city.

Rubin came to Petersburg after having served as a fire chief in Washington, D.C. and De Pere, Wisconsin. 

