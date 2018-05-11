Sources: Petersburg's fire chief stepping down

Three schools in Henrico County are experiencing a power outage on Friday afternoon.More >>
Three schools in Henrico County are experiencing a power outage on Friday afternoon.More >>
Two Maryland men are heading to prison for the next 26 years after they were convicted for sex trafficking three minors throughout the East Coast.More >>
Two Maryland men are heading to prison for the next 26 years after they were convicted for sex trafficking three minors throughout the East Coast.More >>
Robert Lightner purchased a $9,000 hot tub from Spa Blowout and instantly regretted it - within hours, he tried to cancel the purchase, but Spa Blowout said they were keeping the entire $9,000 for a restocking fee.More >>
Robert Lightner purchased a $9,000 hot tub from Spa Blowout and instantly regretted it - within hours, he tried to cancel the purchase, but Spa Blowout said they were keeping the entire $9,000 for a restocking fee.More >>
Henrico County will begin construction on the new Fairfield Library this month. The new location is across the street from the Eastern Henrico Recreation Center on Laburnum.More >>
Henrico County will begin construction on the new Fairfield Library this month. The new location is across the street from the Eastern Henrico Recreation Center on Laburnum.More >>
Petersburg's Fire Chief Dennis Rubin plans to resign after about a year on the job, according to sources.More >>
Petersburg's Fire Chief Dennis Rubin plans to resign after about a year on the job, according to sources.More >>
People have gotten sick in Colorado, Florida, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia.More >>
People have gotten sick in Colorado, Florida, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia.More >>
Alpharetta police said the officer used language and tactics that were "inappropriate, even inflammatory."More >>
Alpharetta police said the officer used language and tactics that were "inappropriate, even inflammatory."More >>
Residents in Puna are being urged to be on alert after a series of earthquakes in Kilauea volcano's east rift zone, which may indicate an eruption is imminent.More >>
Residents in Puna are being urged to be on alert after a series of earthquakes in Kilauea volcano's east rift zone, which may indicate an eruption is imminent.More >>
The surviving members of a Canadian couple and their infant son who were killed in a fiery crash on Interstate 95 near Florence in 2015 were awarded a $17 million verdict in a trial against the driver of the 18-wheeler that crashed into the couple’s car, and the trucking companies that employed the driver.More >>
The surviving members of a Canadian couple and their infant son who were killed in a fiery crash on Interstate 95 near Florence in 2015 were awarded a $17 million verdict in a trial against the driver of the 18-wheeler that crashed into the couple’s car, and the trucking companies that employed the driver.More >>
It took three trips to the hospital for her to be diagnosed with flesh-eating bacteria.More >>
It took three trips to the hospital for her to be diagnosed with flesh-eating bacteria.More >>
An Oakland City Council member stressed that "when we call police, it is for emergency purposes."More >>
An Oakland City Council member stressed that "when we call police, it is for emergency purposes."More >>
Two infants left in a hot car have been transported to a hospital - one has died, and the other is in critical condition.More >>
Two infants left in a hot car have been transported to a hospital - one has died, and the other is in critical condition.More >>
A three-month-old baby named Kingston seemed completely lifeless and needed help.More >>
A three-month-old baby named Kingston seemed completely lifeless and needed help.More >>
People weren't the only ones taken aback by a monster alligator walking across a Lowcountry golf course.More >>
People weren't the only ones taken aback by a monster alligator walking across a Lowcountry golf course.More >>
A coral snake bite has left an Alabama man paralyzed in an intensive care unit.More >>
A coral snake bite has left an Alabama man paralyzed in an intensive care unit.More >>