Simpson ties course record, takes 5-shot lead at Players

(AP Photo/John Raoux). Jason Day of Australia, hits to the second green during the second round of The Players Championship golf tournament Friday, May 11, 2018, in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.

(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky). Spectators watch as Charl Swartzel, of South Africa, putts on the 13 green during the second round of The Players Championship golf tournament Friday, May 11, 2018, in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.

(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky). Tiger Woods reacts to a missed putt on the 14th green during the second round of The Players Championship golf tournament Friday, May 11, 2018, in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.

(AP Photo/John Raoux). Patrick Cantlay reacts after missing a putt on the fifth green during the second round of The Players Championship golf tournament Friday, May 11, 2018, in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.

(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky). Charl Schwartzel, of South Africa, gestures after hitting from the eighth tee during the second round of The Players Championship golf tournament Friday, May 11, 2018, in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.

By DOUG FERGUSON

AP Golf Writer

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. (AP) - Webb Simpson didn't miss anything except the island green at the TPC Sawgrass.

Simpson was on the verge of shattering the course record at The Players Championship until he hit a gap wedge into the water on the notorious par-3 17th. He settled for a 9-under 63 to tie the course record, giving him a five-shot lead going into the weekend.

Simpson was the seventh player to shoot 63, the last five since 2013.

He was at 15-under 129, tying the 36-hole tournament record set by Jason Day two years ago.

Charl Schwartzel (66), Patrick Cantlay (68) and Danny Lee (66) were five behind.

