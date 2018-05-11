Schwartzel, Cantlay tied for early lead at Players

(AP Photo/John Raoux). Jason Day of Australia, hits to the second green during the second round of The Players Championship golf tournament Friday, May 11, 2018, in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. (AP) - Charl Schwartzel and Patrick Cantlay have set the early target at The Players Championship.

Schwartzel never came close to bogey in his round of 6-under 66 on Friday, another day of warm weather and good scoring conditions at the TPC Sawgrass. Cantlay was efficient as ever except for one bad break that cost him a shot on the par-5 ninth. He had a 68.

They were at 10-under 134, one shot ahead of Chesson Hadley (69) and two clear over Jason Day (67), Steve Stricker (69) and Xander Schauffele (68).

Tiger Woods was hopeful he would be around for the weekend. He rarely got it close with wedges and shot 71. Woods was just inside the cut with half the field playing in the afternoon.

