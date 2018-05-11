Simpson ties course record, takes 5-shot lead at Players - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Simpson ties course record, takes 5-shot lead at Players

(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky). Charl Schwartzel, of South Africa, gestures after hitting from the eighth tee during the second round of The Players Championship golf tournament Friday, May 11, 2018, in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky). Charl Schwartzel, of South Africa, gestures after hitting from the eighth tee during the second round of The Players Championship golf tournament Friday, May 11, 2018, in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.
(AP Photo/John Raoux). Patrick Cantlay reacts after missing a putt on the fifth green during the second round of The Players Championship golf tournament Friday, May 11, 2018, in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux). Patrick Cantlay reacts after missing a putt on the fifth green during the second round of The Players Championship golf tournament Friday, May 11, 2018, in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.
(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky). Tiger Woods reacts to a missed putt on the 14th green during the second round of The Players Championship golf tournament Friday, May 11, 2018, in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky). Tiger Woods reacts to a missed putt on the 14th green during the second round of The Players Championship golf tournament Friday, May 11, 2018, in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.
(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky). Spectators watch as Charl Swartzel, of South Africa, putts on the 13 green during the second round of The Players Championship golf tournament Friday, May 11, 2018, in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky). Spectators watch as Charl Swartzel, of South Africa, putts on the 13 green during the second round of The Players Championship golf tournament Friday, May 11, 2018, in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.
(AP Photo/John Raoux). Jason Day of Australia, hits to the second green during the second round of The Players Championship golf tournament Friday, May 11, 2018, in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux). Jason Day of Australia, hits to the second green during the second round of The Players Championship golf tournament Friday, May 11, 2018, in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.

By DOUG FERGUSON
AP Golf Writer

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. (AP) - Webb Simpson didn't miss anything except the island green at the TPC Sawgrass.

Simpson was on the verge of shattering the course record at The Players Championship until he hit a gap wedge into the water on the notorious par-3 17th. He settled for a 9-under 63 to tie the course record, giving him a five-shot lead going into the weekend.

Simpson was the seventh player to shoot 63, the last five since 2013.

He was at 15-under 129, tying the 36-hole tournament record set by Jason Day two years ago.

Charl Schwartzel (66), Patrick Cantlay (68) and Danny Lee (66) were five behind.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Oprah keeps it unpresidential in address to California grads

    Oprah keeps it unpresidential in address to California grads

    Friday, May 11 2018 4:53 PM EDT2018-05-11 20:53:10 GMT
    Friday, May 11 2018 6:43 PM EDT2018-05-11 22:43:16 GMT
    (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP). Oprah Winfrey, center, addresses USC Annenberg Class of 2018 at the Shrine Auditorium on Friday, May 11, 2018, in Los Angeles.(Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP). Oprah Winfrey, center, addresses USC Annenberg Class of 2018 at the Shrine Auditorium on Friday, May 11, 2018, in Los Angeles.
    Oprah Winfrey figured it was safe to talk about politics again as she spoke to graduates at the University of Southern California, saying the rumors of a presidential run have finally faded.More >>
    Oprah Winfrey figured it was safe to talk about politics again as she spoke to graduates at the University of Southern California, saying the rumors of a presidential run have finally faded.More >>

  • R. Kelly set to perform in North Carolina despite protests

    R. Kelly set to perform in North Carolina despite protests

    Friday, May 11 2018 9:51 AM EDT2018-05-11 13:51:35 GMT
    Friday, May 11 2018 6:43 PM EDT2018-05-11 22:43:02 GMT
    (Photo by Frank Micelotta/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this June 30, 2013, file photo, R. Kelly performs onstage at the BET Awards at the Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles. Spotify has removed R. Kelly’s music from its playlists, citing its new policy on h...(Photo by Frank Micelotta/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this June 30, 2013, file photo, R. Kelly performs onstage at the BET Awards at the Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles. Spotify has removed R. Kelly’s music from its playlists, citing its new policy on h...
    The management group for R. Kelly said he would go ahead with his concert in North Carolina in spite of calls for the performance to be canceled.More >>
    The management group for R. Kelly said he would go ahead with his concert in North Carolina in spite of calls for the performance to be canceled.More >>

  • Liam, Emma lead top baby names in US for 2017

    Liam, Emma lead top baby names in US for 2017

    Friday, May 11 2018 9:21 AM EDT2018-05-11 13:21:35 GMT
    Friday, May 11 2018 6:42 PM EDT2018-05-11 22:42:45 GMT
    The Social Security Administration releases the 1,000 most popular baby names each year. (Source: Pixabay)The Social Security Administration releases the 1,000 most popular baby names each year. (Source: Pixabay)

    Emma and Liam were the most frequently chosen baby names for 2017.

    More >>

    Emma and Liam were the most frequently chosen baby names for 2017.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly