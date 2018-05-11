Schwartzel, Cantlay tied for early lead at Players - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Schwartzel, Cantlay tied for early lead at Players

(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky). Charl Schwartzel, of South Africa, gestures after hitting from the eighth tee during the second round of The Players Championship golf tournament Friday, May 11, 2018, in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky). Charl Schwartzel, of South Africa, gestures after hitting from the eighth tee during the second round of The Players Championship golf tournament Friday, May 11, 2018, in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.
(AP Photo/John Raoux). Patrick Cantlay reacts after missing a putt on the fifth green during the second round of The Players Championship golf tournament Friday, May 11, 2018, in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux). Patrick Cantlay reacts after missing a putt on the fifth green during the second round of The Players Championship golf tournament Friday, May 11, 2018, in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.
(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky). Tiger Woods reacts to a missed putt on the 14th green during the second round of The Players Championship golf tournament Friday, May 11, 2018, in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky). Tiger Woods reacts to a missed putt on the 14th green during the second round of The Players Championship golf tournament Friday, May 11, 2018, in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.
(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky). Spectators watch as Charl Swartzel, of South Africa, putts on the 13 green during the second round of The Players Championship golf tournament Friday, May 11, 2018, in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky). Spectators watch as Charl Swartzel, of South Africa, putts on the 13 green during the second round of The Players Championship golf tournament Friday, May 11, 2018, in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.
(AP Photo/John Raoux). Jason Day of Australia, hits to the second green during the second round of The Players Championship golf tournament Friday, May 11, 2018, in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux). Jason Day of Australia, hits to the second green during the second round of The Players Championship golf tournament Friday, May 11, 2018, in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.

By DOUG FERGUSON
AP Golf Writer

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. (AP) - Charl Schwartzel and Patrick Cantlay have set the early target at The Players Championship.

Schwartzel never came close to bogey in his round of 6-under 66 on Friday, another day of warm weather and good scoring conditions at the TPC Sawgrass. Cantlay was efficient as ever except for one bad break that cost him a shot on the par-5 ninth. He had a 68.

They were at 10-under 134, one shot ahead of Chesson Hadley (69) and two clear over Jason Day (67), Steve Stricker (69) and Xander Schauffele (68).

Tiger Woods was hopeful he would be around for the weekend. He rarely got it close with wedges and shot 71. Woods was just inside the cut with half the field playing in the afternoon.

