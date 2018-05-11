In-state tuition going up 6.4 percent at VCU

The Virginia Commonwealth University Board of Visitors approved a budget that includes an increase in tuition and mandatory fees of 6.4 percent for in-state undergraduate students.More >>
The Virginia Commonwealth University Board of Visitors approved a budget that includes an increase in tuition and mandatory fees of 6.4 percent for in-state undergraduate students.More >>
Three people were rescued from the James River on Friday afternoon in Richmond.More >>
Three people were rescued from the James River on Friday afternoon in Richmond.More >>
Police responded to Alvis Avenue near Broodland Park Boulevard around 2 a.m. where the victim was found shot several times.More >>
Police responded to Alvis Avenue near Broodland Park Boulevard around 2 a.m. where the victim was found shot several times.More >>
Calling all doughnut lovers - we found the perfect "job" for you ... just don't quit your day job.More >>
Calling all doughnut lovers - we found the perfect "job" for you ... just don't quit your day job.More >>
Residents in Puna are being urged to be on alert after a series of earthquakes in Kilauea volcano's east rift zone, which may indicate an eruption is imminent.More >>
Residents in Puna are being urged to be on alert after a series of earthquakes in Kilauea volcano's east rift zone, which may indicate an eruption is imminent.More >>
Alpharetta police said the officer used language and tactics that were "inappropriate, even inflammatory."More >>
Alpharetta police said the officer used language and tactics that were "inappropriate, even inflammatory."More >>
Residents in Puna are being urged to be on alert after a series of earthquakes in Kilauea volcano's east rift zone, which may indicate an eruption is imminent.More >>
Residents in Puna are being urged to be on alert after a series of earthquakes in Kilauea volcano's east rift zone, which may indicate an eruption is imminent.More >>
It took three trips to the hospital for her to be diagnosed with flesh-eating bacteria.More >>
It took three trips to the hospital for her to be diagnosed with flesh-eating bacteria.More >>
Police and emergency services responded to a shooting at a California high school Friday. One person was injured, and a suspect has been taken into custody.More >>
Police and emergency services responded to a shooting at a California high school Friday. One person was injured, and a suspect has been taken into custody.More >>
Since 2016 it’s been illegal to smoke in a motor vehicle in Virginia with a child under the age of 8.More >>
Since 2016 it’s been illegal to smoke in a motor vehicle in Virginia with a child under the age of 8.More >>
An Oakland City Council member stressed that "when we call police, it is for emergency purposes."More >>
An Oakland City Council member stressed that "when we call police, it is for emergency purposes."More >>
A coral snake bite has left an Alabama man paralyzed in an intensive care unit.More >>
A coral snake bite has left an Alabama man paralyzed in an intensive care unit.More >>
People weren't the only ones taken aback by a monster alligator walking across a Lowcountry golf course.More >>
People weren't the only ones taken aback by a monster alligator walking across a Lowcountry golf course.More >>
Two infants left in a hot car have been transported to a hospital - one has died, and the other is in critical condition.More >>
Two infants left in a hot car have been transported to a hospital - one has died, and the other is in critical condition.More >>
According to police, Hattie Reynolds said that she slapped her granddaughter in the face with a slipper because the girl was using up the air conditioning.More >>
According to police, Hattie Reynolds said that she slapped her granddaughter in the face with a slipper because the girl was using up the air conditioning.More >>