In-state tuition going up 6.4 percent at VCU

The Virginia Commonwealth University Board of Visitors approved a budget Friday that includes an increase in tuition and mandatory fees of 6.4 percent for in-state undergraduate students.

VCU says the increase for the 2018-19 school year provides "$4.2 million for faculty positions, strategic hires and adjunct pay; $6 million in financial assistance for students; $2.8 million for utilities, library journal subscriptions, safety and compliance and building maintenance; and $6.1 million for a 3 percent merit-based increase for teaching and research faculty and a 1.5 percent merit-based increase for staff, effective Dec. 1."

Undergraduate students enrolled in 15 credits per semester will pay $14,490 in tuition and mandatory fees in the 2018-19 academic year, representing an $866 increase.

Out-of-state undergraduate students’ tuition and mandatory fees will be $35,798, a $2,142 increase.

VCU President Michael Rao says the "budget will help the university attract and retain nationally prominent faculty members who reflect our student population, including adjunct faculty members who have been paid below the national norm for too long."

