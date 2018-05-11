4 people involved in 2 separate water rescues on the James River

Rescue crews responded to two calls on the James River on Friday.
Three people were kayaking on the James River when they got stuck between the Manchester Bridge and Mayo Bridge.
No serious injuries were reported.
In the second call around 3:30 p.m., a man went after his dog who waded into the water. The dog got caught in the current, as well as the man.
The dog managed to make his way to shore, but the man kept going under the water. A man in a canoe managed to reach him and tried to keep him out of the water as they drifted down the river.
The man was taken to the hospital with near drowning injuries.
